Israel’s Lockdown in Jericho Damages Tourism and Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations

Jericho, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Forces lockdown in Jericho City, West Bank, which entered its second day, Sunday had a negative impact on the tourism sector and Eid Al-Fitr celebrations this year

Abdulkarim Sidr, Mayor of Jericho said the racist actions of the Israeli military authorities prevented many local residents and visitors from going to tourist spots.

“This closure is without a known reason, and there is no clear explanation,” Sidr said as quoted by Arab News on Monday.

Sidr said the blockade, the latest in a series of months-long restrictions, was part of Israel’s collective punishment of the people of Jericho, the camps, and their visitors.

Eyad Hamdan, head of tourism in Jericho said, with the strict siege and stoppage of tourism, the city has lost one of its most important sources of livelihood.

The actions of the Israeli occupation have caused severe traffic jams at a time when Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The West Bank city, which welcomed large numbers of tourists last year, has been quiet this year due to road closures and military checkpoints. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)