Israel’s High Court to Consider Netanyahu’s Impeachment Petition

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s High Court has decided to consider a petition seeking to impeach or remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office for violating the conflict of interest agreement he signed amid ongoing corruption trials.

Netanyahu signed an agreement with former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, requiring him to avoid involvement in judicial legislation that could affect the outcome of his case, the Times of Israel reported.

The petition was filed by Fortress of Democracy which based their claim on a letter written by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in March 2023 informing Netanyahu that he had violated a conflict of interest agreement, and warning any further involvement on his part in the judicial reshuffle coalition would be illegal and tainted by conflicts of interest.

Netanyahu faces multiple cases in Israeli courts, most of which relate to bribery, corruption and conflicts of interest. (T/RE1/P2)

