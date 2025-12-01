Israelis Protest Outside President’s Home to Demand Rejection of Netanyahu Pardon Request

Tel Aviv, MINA – Scores of Israelis protested near President Isaac Herzog’s residence in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, demanding he reject Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a presidential pardon from corruption charges.

Opposition lawmakers, including Knesset member Naama Lazimi, joined the demonstration. Protesters held signs blaming Netanyahu for Israel’s political crisis and chanted, “You are the leader; you are the guilty.” In a satirical display, one demonstrator wore a Netanyahu mask and an orange prison jumpsuit, while others stood behind a large pile of bananas with a “Pardon” sign, invoking the slogan “Pardon = Banana Republic.”

The protest follows strong political and public reactions to Netanyahu’s clemency request. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has urged President Herzog not to grant a pardon unless Netanyahu admits guilt and retires from political life.

Netanyahu formally requested clemency on Sunday without admitting guilt, despite Israeli law typically requiring a confession for a presidential pardon. He faces three domestic corruption cases involving allegations of receiving gifts for favors and trading regulatory benefits for positive media coverage.

Also Read: Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

Beyond these charges, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard