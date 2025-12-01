SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israelis Protest Outside President’s Home to Demand Rejection of Netanyahu Pardon Request

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – Scores of Israelis protested near President Isaac Herzog’s residence in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, demanding he reject Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a presidential pardon from corruption charges.

Opposition lawmakers, including Knesset member Naama Lazimi, joined the demonstration. Protesters held signs blaming Netanyahu for Israel’s political crisis and chanted, “You are the leader; you are the guilty.” In a satirical display, one demonstrator wore a Netanyahu mask and an orange prison jumpsuit, while others stood behind a large pile of bananas with a “Pardon” sign, invoking the slogan “Pardon = Banana Republic.”

The protest follows strong political and public reactions to Netanyahu’s clemency request. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has urged President Herzog not to grant a pardon unless Netanyahu admits guilt and retires from political life.

Netanyahu formally requested clemency on Sunday without admitting guilt, despite Israeli law typically requiring a confession for a presidential pardon. He faces three domestic corruption cases involving allegations of receiving gifts for favors and trading regulatory benefits for positive media coverage.

Also Read: Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

Beyond these charges, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Corruption Trial International Criminal Court Isaac Herzog Israel Israeli politics opposition presidential pardon protests Tel Aviv

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israelis Protest Outside President’s Home to Demand Rejection of Netanyahu Pardon Request

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills Two Palestinian Children in Southern Gaza

  • Saturday, 29 November 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Authorities Expand Control Over Ibrahimi Mosque

  • Saturday, 29 November 2025 - 16:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 23:32 WIB
Europe

Russia Warns Trump’s Gaza Plan Could Enable “Uncontrolled Experiments” on Occupied Territory

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israelis Protest Outside President’s Home to Demand Rejection of Netanyahu Pardon Request

  • 4 hours ago
Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s Army Seizes Several Areas in South Kordofan After Heavy Clashes with Paramilitary RSF

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us