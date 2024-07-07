Israelis Protest Outside 18 Officiala’ Houses Demanding Hostage Exchange Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Dozens of Israelis gathered on Sunday outside the residences of 18 officials, calling for an urgent hostages exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Makan channel, associated with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, reported: “In the morning, dozens of people assembled outside the residences of 18 coalition government members, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Transport Minister Miri Regev, and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.”

The protesters also blocked the Jerusalem light rail, calling for an immediate agreement to secure the return of hosts from Gaza, the channel added.

“Demonstrations are also ongoing in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and various other cities,” according to the report.

The channel quoted Settlement Minister Orit Strock as saying: “It’s uncertain whether the government will endure and fulfill its terms, so we are aiming to achieve as much as we can.”

On Saturday, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, citing unnamed sources, that the negotiating delegation “is set to depart on Monday to continue discussions on the deal.”

According to official Israeli sources, indirect negotiations have resumed between Tel Aviv and Hamas aimed at exchanging Israeli hosts for Palestinian prisoners and achieving a cease-fire in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)