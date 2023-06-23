Israeli Writer: Massive Military Operation in West Bank to Not Succeed

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli writer, Nadav Shragai warned that a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank would not achieve its goals.

As quoted from Arabi21.com on Friday, Shragai said a balance was needed, but if only one-tenth of Palestinian attacks were thwarted, Israel would face dozens of deaths.

He said such a large-scale operation would not be of much use. Jenin and Nablus, he said, were two cities where Palestinian resistance was increasing and should have been dealt with in other ways because “Operation Breakwater” was no longer working.

The Israeli writer also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had to recognize that operations in the West Bank would come at the expense of other fronts such as Gaza, Jerusalem and possibly Syria and Lebanon.

He called for more settlement projects in response to Palestinians and the United States condemning settlement plans in the West Bank, Jerusalem, Negev and Al-Jalil. All Israeli settlements are, of course, illegal under international law. (T/RE1/P2)

