Israeli Warship Terrorizes Global Sumud Flotilla

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – The humanitarian fleet, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), has once again been subjected to terror in the Mediterranean Sea. An Israeli Zionist occupation warship was reported to have dangerously approached and disabled the communication systems of one of the flotilla’s main ships, the Alma, which was sailing toward Gaza.

According to an official report from the organizers received by MINA on Wednesday, the warship shadowed the Alma for approximately six minutes, deactivating all its long-range communication systems, including internal broadcasts. The situation forced the ship’s captain to execute sharp maneuvers to avoid a collision.

After leaving the Alma, the Israeli warship carried out similar actions against the vessel Sirius, employing an intimidating pattern of maneuvers that lasted longer before the ship eventually moved away.

“This fleet is a peaceful, non-violent mission. We are carrying civilian volunteers from over 40 countries and humanitarian aid for Gaza. Any attempt to obstruct or attack the flotilla is an illegal act and constitutes a war crime,” the GSF’s official statement asserted.

The flotilla, which consists of approximately 44 ships and over 500 international volunteers, is heading toward the Gaza Strip intending to break the Zionist Israeli occupation’s naval blockade, opening a humanitarian corridor, and delivering direct aid to Palestinians who are facing a food crisis and a genocidal situation.

The GSF added that the incident is part of a systematic pattern by Israel to delegitimize civilian humanitarian missions. Video documentation related to the incident has also been released to the public as evidence.

Despite facing significant risk, the Global Sumud Flotilla confirmed it will continue its voyage. They are now approaching the vulnerable interception zone, about 120 nautical miles from Gaza, an area where previous international flotillas have been detained or attacked. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

