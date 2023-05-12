Israeli Warplanes Renew Aerial Attacks against Several Locations in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes renewed on Friday night its aerial attacks against several locations in the besieged Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Israeli aircrafts launched an airstrike targeting an agricultural land and a car market in al-Zaytoon neighborhood to the southeast of Gaza, in addition to several locations in southern, central, northwest, northeast, northern, and western Gaza.

Israeli air forces also shelled a land in the north, and another to the northeast of Gaza.

Earlier today, two Palestinians were killed and at least five others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in al-Nasser neighborhood to the west of Gaza city.

The number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli aggression on the Strip, which began on Tuesday at dawn, has so far reached 33, including three children, and six women. At least 111 people were injured. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)