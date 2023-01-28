Israeli Warplanes Bomb Different Sites in Besieged Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes targeted on Friday night, 27 January 2023, several Palestinian sites in the central and southern Gaza Strip, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Palestinian media sources and activists reported that Israeli fighter jets launched several air attacks in the blockaded Gaza Strip amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank, where 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces yesterday.

No injuries were reported, according to the Palestinian Medical Sources. Nonetheless, over two million Palestinian woke up terrified to the sounds of heavy bombing, as Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the site with several missiles.

Israeli warplanes target Gaza following a deadly day of escalated violence in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in which 10 Palestinians’ lives were claimed in a matter of 24 hours.

Israel’s air raid on Gaza comes amid the deadliest year on record for Palestinians since 2006. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, near-daily military raids into the occupied West Bank have killed over 30 Palestinians, including at least 5 children since the beginning of 2023.

An additional 51 Palestinians were killed in Gaza during a three-day Israeli bombardment in August, including 17 children. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)