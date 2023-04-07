Israeli Warplanes Attack Targets in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation’s warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday night targeting several locations across the besieged Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said Israeli fighter jets attacked with at least three missiles an outpost in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southeast of Gaza City, causing destruction and fire as well as material damage to neighboring facilities but no casualties.

According to WAFA, Israeli fighter jets also attacked an outpost in the southwest of Gaza City, causing material damage. No casualties were reported.

Explosions from Israeli airstrikes were also heard in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, as well as in Khan Yunis in the south of the enclave. No casualties were reported thus far.

The escalation comes in the aftermath of Israeli police attacks on peaceful Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, Islam’s third-holiest site, amid warnings that the Israeli attacks on the holy site during Ramadan are fuelling tensions around the region.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)