Israeli Teens Block Tel Aviv Highway Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli teenagers blocked a major road in Tel Aviv on Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinians, local media reported.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, dozens of high school students obstructed the northbound Ayalon Highway, demanding that the government sign an agreement to return all hostages and end the war in Gaza.

“We will not allow the school year to begin,” chanted the students as they burned school desks on the road.

Local media reported that a woman and a teenager were arrested during the protest.

The new school year in Israel is scheduled to start on Monday.

Last week, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Israel, however, has yet to respond, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered plans to proceed with the occupation of Gaza City.

Israeli authorities estimate that around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, including about 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, leading to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights reports.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza, leaving the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine. []

