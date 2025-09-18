SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military occupation forces, including tanks and bulldozers, advanced deeper into new neighborhoods in the northwest of Gaza City on Wednesday, intensifying the ongoing offensive.

Eyewitnesses reported that tanks pushed several hundred meters into the al-Saftawi neighborhood and the area where Jala Street ends. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, also conducted operations around the Karameh Towers neighborhood and the Mukhabarat district, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army released photos and footage showing its vehicles positioned in al-Saftawi and at the end of Jala Street. The operation comes as part of a broader campaign to expand and consolidate Israel’s control over the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will re-occupy the entire enclave.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the army, which resumed ground assaults, would destroy the city if Hamas refused to disarm and release all hostages.

Also Read: Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

According to a military statement, Israel carried out more than 150 air and artillery strikes on Gaza City within the past two days. The heavy bombardment, coupled with repeated evacuation warnings, has forced hundreds of Palestinian families to flee southward.

Palestinians, many carrying children in their arms, continue long treks on foot under constant bombardment and surveillance drones. Those who reach southern areas face dire conditions in overcrowded temporary shelters, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

The forced exodus, described by survivors as a death road, has already claimed numerous civilian lives. Families who survive the journey continue to endure a daily struggle for safety and access to basic humanitarian needs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

Tagairstrikes al-Saftawi Artillery Strikes Benjamin Netanyahu Displacement Gaza City Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Israel Katz Israeli military. Jala Street Karameh Towers Middle East Mukhabarat

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

  • 6 hours ago
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • 9 hours ago
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • 12 hours ago
International

Another Ship Joins Global Sumud Flotilla Sailing to Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Norwegian Football Association to Donate Israel Match Profits for Humanitarian Aid on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 16 September 2025 - 07:21 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 20:59 WIB
International

Nine Global Sumud Flotilla Boats Depart Tunisia for Gaza

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 20:33 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Over 20,000 Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Half Suffer Mental Health Disorders

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 16:54 WIB
International

Indonesian Delegation Awaits Input on Naming Ship for Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Europe

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 20:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us