Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military occupation forces, including tanks and bulldozers, advanced deeper into new neighborhoods in the northwest of Gaza City on Wednesday, intensifying the ongoing offensive.

Eyewitnesses reported that tanks pushed several hundred meters into the al-Saftawi neighborhood and the area where Jala Street ends. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers, also conducted operations around the Karameh Towers neighborhood and the Mukhabarat district, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army released photos and footage showing its vehicles positioned in al-Saftawi and at the end of Jala Street. The operation comes as part of a broader campaign to expand and consolidate Israel’s control over the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will re-occupy the entire enclave.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City. Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the army, which resumed ground assaults, would destroy the city if Hamas refused to disarm and release all hostages.

According to a military statement, Israel carried out more than 150 air and artillery strikes on Gaza City within the past two days. The heavy bombardment, coupled with repeated evacuation warnings, has forced hundreds of Palestinian families to flee southward.

Palestinians, many carrying children in their arms, continue long treks on foot under constant bombardment and surveillance drones. Those who reach southern areas face dire conditions in overcrowded temporary shelters, with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

The forced exodus, described by survivors as a death road, has already claimed numerous civilian lives. Families who survive the journey continue to endure a daily struggle for safety and access to basic humanitarian needs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

