Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Tank Hit by Missile in Gaza, One Soldier Killed, Four Injured

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli tank was struck by a guided missile in the eastern Gaza Strip on Saturday, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to four others, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

The Israeli news outlet Lo Tsnzura reported that the tank was initially damaged by an explosive device before being targeted by a precision-guided missile, leading to casualties among Israeli forces.

Israeli sources confirmed that one soldier was killed and four others wounded, including at least one in critical condition. The incident is being described as a significant security breach in the area.

The attack is believed to be part of an ambush carried out by Palestinian resistance fighters, marking one of two serious incidents involving Israeli troops in Gaza that day, as noted by Quds Press.

Following the strike, Israeli military evacuation helicopters transported the injured soldiers to medical facilities for urgent treatment.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

