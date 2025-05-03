Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

Gaza, MINA – At least 14 Palestinians, including an infant and a woman, were killed early Saturday in a series of Israeli occupation air and ground attacks across southern Gaza, according to local medical sources and eyewitnesses, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli occupation warplanes targeted a residential home belonging to the Al-Bayram family in Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals and injuring several others. Additional strikes hit tents housing displaced families near the city of Asdaa and in the Al-Mahatta area and Bani Suheila town, killing three more people, including a child and a woman.

Eyewitnesses reported Israeli military vehicles also opened fire near the Morag axis, a critical line between Rafah and Khan Younis.

The attacks come amid an ongoing Israeli offensive that has claimed over 52,400 Palestinian lives in Gaza since October 2023, with a majority of the casualties being women and children.

Also Read: European Union Urges Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade, Open Access to Humanitarian Aid

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over alleged war crimes, while the International Court of Justice continues to hear a genocide case against Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: On World Press Freedom Day, UN Warns of Escalating Attacks on Palestinian Journalists