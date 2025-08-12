Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – Israeli attacks on Tuesday claimed the lives of at least nine Palestinians across Gaza, with strikes hitting both civilian homes and displacement shelters, according to local medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

In southern Gaza, an Israeli bombardment targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, killing five civilians and injuring multiple others, as reported by WAFA news agency citing staff at Nasser Medical Complex.

Simultaneously, four Palestinians died when missiles struck a residential building in Zeitoun neighborhood, southeastern Gaza City, with Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital receiving both fatalities and wounded survivors.

The latest violence comes as Israel’s military offensive on Gaza approaches its 23rd month, having killed approximately 61,500 Palestinians since October 2023. []

Also Read: Over 20,000 Indian Workers Sent to Israel to Replace Palestinians

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)