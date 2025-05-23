Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 16 in Gaza, Dozens More Injured

Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces launched a series of deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip early Friday, killing at least 16 Palestinians and injuring dozens more, according to local reports, Anadolu Agency reported.

Drone strikes hit more than five sites near the entrance of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, resulting in 10 fatalities and multiple injuries, as reported by Palestine’s official news agency, Wafa.

Witnesses say Israeli forces launched a second round of attacks as civilians rushed to assist the wounded.

Elsewhere, three people, including a young girl were killed in an airstrike targeting an apartment near Abdel Aal junction on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

Also Read: Eight Palestinians Injured as Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Homes in West Bank Town

In the western camp area of Khan Younis, two siblings were killed and their father critically injured when their home was struck.

Eastern Khan Younis saw additional casualties when a home in Abasan al-Kabira was hit. A 32-year-old man also succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier airstrike on Bani Suheila.

In northern Gaza, Israeli forces detonated a robot near Al-Awda Hospital, damaging the facility and igniting a fire in the medical supply warehouse. Civil defense crews were reportedly blocked from extinguishing the blaze.

Since October 2023, Israeli military aggression in Gaza have killed early 53,800 lives, with the majority being women and children. []

Also Read: UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Due to Unsafe Access Route

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)