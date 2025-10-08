Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

Gaza, MINA – At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medics and witnesses, Anadolu Agency reported.

The renewed strikes came as Hamas and Israel continued indirect talks in Egypt aimed at securing a ceasefire and prisoner swap under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Medical sources told Anadolu that three civilians were killed and others injured when Israeli forces shelled a civilian gathering in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery fire also struck a residential apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of the same city, wounding several civilians.

In southern Gaza, one person was killed in an airstrike on the Batin al-Samin area, south of Khan Younis, while another Palestinian seeking humanitarian aid was shot dead by Israeli forces near a US–Israeli aid distribution point close to the Morag axis in Khan Younis.

Two more Palestinians were also killed in Israeli strikes targeting southern and central Gaza, while seven others were injured by gunfire as they sought food near a US-run aid center in northern Rafah.

Eight additional civilians were wounded when the Israeli army struck a tent sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis, worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The attacks occurred despite ongoing mediation efforts in Sharm el-Sheikh, where Egyptian officials hosted both sides to finalize a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

On Sept. 29, President Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in its ongoing war on Gaza. The bombardment has left the enclave largely uninhabitable, displacing millions and driving widespread starvation and disease.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

