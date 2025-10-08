SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medics and witnesses, Anadolu Agency reported.

The renewed strikes came as Hamas and Israel continued indirect talks in Egypt aimed at securing a ceasefire and prisoner swap under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Medical sources told Anadolu that three civilians were killed and others injured when Israeli forces shelled a civilian gathering in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery fire also struck a residential apartment in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of the same city, wounding several civilians.

Also Read: Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

In southern Gaza, one person was killed in an airstrike on the Batin al-Samin area, south of Khan Younis, while another Palestinian seeking humanitarian aid was shot dead by Israeli forces near a US–Israeli aid distribution point close to the Morag axis in Khan Younis.

Two more Palestinians were also killed in Israeli strikes targeting southern and central Gaza, while seven others were injured by gunfire as they sought food near a US-run aid center in northern Rafah.

Eight additional civilians were wounded when the Israeli army struck a tent sheltering displaced families in Khan Younis, worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The attacks occurred despite ongoing mediation efforts in Sharm el-Sheikh, where Egyptian officials hosted both sides to finalize a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Also Read: Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

On Sept. 29, President Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in its ongoing war on Gaza. The bombardment has left the enclave largely uninhabitable, displacing millions and driving widespread starvation and disease.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Six Gaza Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

Tagairstrikes ceasefire Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Khan Younis Palestine rafah Sharm El-Sheikh Trump plan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

  • 1 hour ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • 3 hours ago
Asia

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

  • 11 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Gaza Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

  • 12 hours ago
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Over 1,200 Families Displaced by Floods in Khartoum, Sudan

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 17:45 WIB
America

Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 18:45 WIB
Asia

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

  • 11 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 08:03 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Death Toll from Al Khoziny Boarding School Collapse Rises to 63, Including Six Body Parts

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • 14 hours ago
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us