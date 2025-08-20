SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – At least 33 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as the Israeli occupation military intensified its bombardment of Gaza City for the 10th consecutive day, according to medical sources, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

In northern Gaza, three people were killed and 10 others injured when an Israeli strike hit a house in Jabalia al-Nazla. In the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, five members of one family were killed after an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians. Another four people, including children, died in a separate strike near the Islamic University of Gaza.

In the southern Sabra neighborhood, two children were killed when the Israeli army shelled a house, while four more Palestinians from the same family died in a strike on a building sheltering displaced civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood. Witnesses reported heavy explosions across Gaza City as Israel’s army continued its campaign of airstrikes, artillery fire, and forced displacement under a newly approved plan to occupy Gaza City.

Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, eight Palestinians were killed near an aid distribution point in Nuseirat refugee camp, while Israeli warplanes targeted several houses in the same area, killing five more people, including a child. In Khan Younis, a Palestinian woman and her two children were killed when their house was struck, while an Israeli attack in al-Mawasi injured 12 others.

Also Read: Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression on Gaza has killed at least 62,122 Palestinians and injured more than 156,700 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry also reported that famine-related deaths have reached 269 people, including 112 children. []

