Israeli Strikes Kill 244 Civilians in Iran, Majority Women and Children

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s Ministry of Health announced Sunday evening that at least 244 civilians have been killed since the onset of Israel’s ongoing military airstrikes on the Islamic Republic, with most of the victims reported to be women and children.

The statement followed days of continued Israeli airstrikes across several Iranian cities, which Iranian officials claim are primarily targeting residential areas, according to Al Mayadeen.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei accused Israel of spreading disinformation to portray its operations as precise and limited to military targets. “The reality is entirely different,” Baghaei said, adding that “in just three of the strikes, more than 70 women and children were killed.”

In one of the hardest-hit areas, the Chamran neighborhood in northern Tehran, Baghaei reported that 10 children remain buried beneath the rubble of a residential building targeted in an air raid. Twenty children were believed to be trapped during the strike.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, though no bodies have yet been recovered from the site.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

