Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

Gaza, MINA – At least 18 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed early Monday as Israeli airstrikes intensified across Gaza just before the scheduled release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, Anadolu Agency reported.

A medical source reported that 16 people were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted the Fatima Bint Asad School in Jabalia, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians. Witnesses said the second floor of the school was hit twice, leading to widespread casualties.

In separate incidents, an Israeli drone strike killed a young girl in the Nuseirat refugee camp, while another man died from injuries sustained in a previous strike in Bureij camp.

The Israeli army also reportedly demolished more homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that home demolitions are intended to deter displaced Palestinians from returning.

The strikes occurred just hours before the anticipated release of Edan Alexander, with confirmation from both US President Donald Trump and Hamas.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in October 2023, more than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed, the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

