SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 20 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

3 Views

Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 18 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed early Monday as Israeli airstrikes intensified across Gaza just before the scheduled release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, Anadolu Agency reported.

A medical source reported that 16 people were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted the Fatima Bint Asad School in Jabalia, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians. Witnesses said the second floor of the school was hit twice, leading to widespread casualties.

In separate incidents, an Israeli drone strike killed a young girl in the Nuseirat refugee camp, while another man died from injuries sustained in a previous strike in Bureij camp.

The Israeli army also reportedly demolished more homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that home demolitions are intended to deter displaced Palestinians from returning.

Also Read: 700,000 American Citizens Live in Israeli Settlements of Occupied Palestine

The strikes occurred just hours before the anticipated release of Edan Alexander, with confirmation from both US President Donald Trump and Hamas.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in October 2023, more than 52,800 Palestinians have been killed, the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

Tagairstrikes al-Tuffah Bureij civilians killed Edan Alexander Fatima Bint Asad School Gaza hostage release humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Jabalia Netanyahu Nuseirat Palestinian Casualties war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

  • 20 minutes ago
Palestine

Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

  • 37 minutes ago
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • 11 hours ago
Israeli captives in Gaza (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

‘We’ve Lost Hope’: Israeli Captive Begs for War’s End in Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Europe

Half of Gaza Bombs Supplied by Europe: Joseph Borrell

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 13:33 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza: 23 Killed, 124 Injured in Latest Israeli Attacks

  • Saturday, 10 May 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Load More
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Asia

Trump Says India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire

  • Saturday, 10 May 2025 - 22:54 WIB
Europe

Half of Gaza Bombs Supplied by Europe: Joseph Borrell

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 13:33 WIB
Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Turkish Scholar Rumeysa Ozturk Returns Home After Unlawful US Detention

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 14:57 WIB
Palestine

57 Palestinians Martyred from Starvation Amid Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 08:06 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

Pakistan-India Cross-Border Attacks Continue, Civilian Casualties Reported

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 23:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us