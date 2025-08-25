SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Strike on Nasser Medical Complex Kills 10, Including 4 Journalists

sajadi Editor : Widi - 53 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

7 Views

Photo; Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed ten Palestinians on Monday, including four journalists and a firefighter, according to Gaza health authorities and eyewitnesses. The attack also left multiple others wounded.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces targeted the top floor of the emergency building, known as the “Al-Yassin floor,” in two separate airstrikes. The second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead, exacerbating the tragedy.

Among the deceased were Hussam al-Masri, a cameraman for Palestine TV; Mohammad Salama, a photographer for Al Jazeera; photojournalists Maryam Abu Daqqa and Moaz Abu Taha and a fire engine driver. The Palestinian Civil Defense confirmed that seven additional rescue team members were injured while attempting to save victims and retrieve bodies.

The Nasser Medical Complex has served as a shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians fleeing Israeli attacks across Gaza. This latest strike further deepens the humanitarian crisis in a region already grappling with devastated medical infrastructure and mass starvation.

Also Read: Four Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed over 62,600 Palestinians and destroyed most vital facilities in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UNRWA Chief Condemns Israel’s Denial of Gaza Famine as Obscene Dehumanization

TagAl Jazeera Gaza humanitarian crisis Israeli attack journalist deaths Khan Younis nasser medical complex Palestine TV photographers rescue workers.

Israeli Strike on Nasser Medical Complex Kills 10, Including 4 Journalists

