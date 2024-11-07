Israeli Strike on Gaza School Kills 12 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others wounded after Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter for displaced people in northern Gaza.

Gaza’s Civil Defence agency on Thursday said the attack took place on a school in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. Since dawn, Israeli raids in Gaza have killed 27 Palestinians, including 19 in the north, where an Israeli military siege has been going on for more than a month, Al Jazeera reports.

Medics said at least 30 people were injured in the bombing of the Shati Elementary Boys School, which is linked to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Israel earlier this week officially notified the UN of cutting ties with UNRWA, the main humanitarian agency for the residents in Gaza.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary on Thursday said Israeli forces have been targeting densely populated houses and shelters in northern Gaza for weeks now.

“UN shelters and school shelters are currently the only places Palestinians are staying and seeking refuge because their houses have been bombed,” she said.

“How would anyone on this planet cope, without any food, without any water, without any medicine, aid and also constant bombing and shelling? These Palestinians are trapped under endless fire, endless Israeli and artillery shelling.”

Israel’s genocide in Gaza that began in October last year has killed at least 43,469 Palestinians and wounded 102,561 others, most of them women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)