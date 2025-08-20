Israeli Strike Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 239

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has killed another Palestinian journalist in Gaza, raising the death toll of media workers since October 2023 to 239, according to Anadolu Agency citing local authorities on Tuesday.

Islam Al-Koumi, a journalist affiliated with several media outlets, was killed late Monday when Israeli fighter jets bombed his home in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, according to local media reports.

Gaza’s Government Media Office denounced the incident, accusing Israel of systematically targeting journalists. The office urged international human rights and media organizations to condemn what it described as “systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

Since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza and left the enclave on the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)