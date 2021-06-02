Israeli Special Force Detains Palestinian Leader in West Bank

Al-Bireh, MINA – An Israeli special force arrested at dawn today, Jamal Al-Taweel, a leader of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, after storming his house in the Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood in the city of Al-Bireh, central West Bank.

Al-Taweel’s wife said, “An Israeli special force surrounded our house this night, some of them were wearing civilian clothes, around the wall of the building in which we live, while other soldiers stormed the house, and quickly kidnapped my husband from inside the house, without allowing us to talk to him or talk to the Israeli soldiers at least.”

His family confirmed that he was not previously hunted. He has been trying to complete his undergraduate exams toward a master’s degree before Israeli forces arrested him, according to correspondent MINA in Gaza.

Al-Taweel is a candidate on the “Al Quds is Our Destination” list, which decided to participate in the last elections postponed by the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.

Previously, he was the mayor of Al-Bireh, when the occupation forces arrested his journalist daughter, Bushra Al-Taweel.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed his house in the Umm Al Sharayet neighborhood several times.

They have also arrested his son Yahya and Nasrallah to pressure their father, though he refused to surrender.(L/MS/R1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)