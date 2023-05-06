Israeli Soldiers’ Suicide Increasing Due To A Lot Of Pressure

Jerusalem, MINA – Head of the Center for the Study of the Future of Jerusalem at Al-Quds University, Ahmed Awad said suicides were increasing among Israeli soldiers because of the stress.

“Suicides are increasing because the occupying soldiers are restless and unable to sleep and have a lot of stress, from war to maneuvers and security work in various areas,” said Awad, Middle East Monitor (Memo) reported Friday. This was quoted by MINA.

Israeli soldier deaths by suicide have reportedly increased in recent times. The cause is suspected to be due to stress and pressure due to facing Palestinian resistance which continues to increase.

This phenomenon is a “dangerous and frightening” challenge according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

The chief of the general staff asked the military authorities to think of a solution to overcome the above problem.

According to local Israeli media, three soldiers have reportedly committed suicide since the beginning of this month. Two of them committed suicide last week.

Last year, 14 Israeli soldiers also reportedly committed suicide while on duty. This is the highest number recorded in Israel according to one of the newspapers in Israel, Yedioth Ahronoth.

Meanwhile, a report made by The Times of Israel noted that suicide is the main cause of death among Israeli soldiers.

It was also revealed from the Knesset Information and Research Center report, If the Israeli government records 500 suicides every year, 100 of them are committed by people aged 15-24 years.

It is said, Israel colonized Palestinian land and expelled its citizens with the military power they had. Some soldiers are aware of the violation.

They then chose to retire from the army. Others did leave Israel. While others commit suicide. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)