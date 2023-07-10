Israeli Settler’s Stress Cases Increase 60%

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, revealed on Sunday evening that cases of stress by Israeli settlers have increased by 60%, two months after the aggression of the occupying forces in Gaza, last May.

This is demonstrated by the referrals to psychological support centers that are soaring in Israeli settlements.

The Psychological Support Center is under immense pressure, especially dealing with a recent post-traumatic stress case, said Tamir Idan, Head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council. As quoted by Quds Press.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, a wave of referrals from victims of citizen anxiety has been observed in psychological support centers, which has reached its peak now.

Prior experience has shown that psychological referrals occur in large numbers in the months following military operations.

The newspaper pointed out that the demand for psychological assistance is huge, especially among young families and children.

However, despite the increase in cases, the budget has not been adjusted. There is a huge shortage of therapists and hours of care.

He pointed out that last week a discussion took place on the issue of psychological support centers in the Knesset Health Committee (occupation parliament).

During the discussion, the heads of local authorities in settlements around Gaza and the West Bank warned that the budget for these cases in trauma centers was running out.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip on May 9, which lasted for five days, and resulted in the death of 33 martyrs, and more than 100 others were injured, to the destruction of dozens of houses and infrastructure.

The Palestinian resistance, through the Joint Operations Room, also launched hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities and settlements, causing anxiety among Israeli residents in the settlements. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)