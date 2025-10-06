SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli Illegal settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, backed by tight Israeli police protection.

According to local Jerusalemite sources, 148 settlers entered the Mosque compound during the morning hours of the daily incursions. The settlers reportedly performed provocative Talmudic rituals under the protection of Israeli security forces.

Police presence was significantly increased in and around the Mosque and the Old City, with officers stopping Palestinian worshippers, inspecting their IDs, and hindering access to the Mosque for prayer.

Despite these restrictions, Palestinians from 1948-occupied territories traveled to Al-Aqsa Mosque to affirm their connection to the site and perform prayers. Buses carrying worshippers departed from cities like Nazareth as part of ongoing efforts to protect the Islamic identity of the holy site.

Also Read: Israel Continues Deadly Gaza Strikes Despite Announcing Reduced Military Aggression

Meanwhile, extremist Jewish Temple groups have launched mobilization campaigns to organize large-scale incursions during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. These campaigns promote mass participation by providing free transportation for families and children, aiming to gather large numbers of settlers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

These groups reportedly seek to impose a new status quo by publicly performing Talmudic rituals, presenting symbolic “holiday offerings,” and raising Israeli flags within the courtyards of Al-Aqsa. Such actions are widely seen as attempts to Judaize the site and enforce a temporal and spatial division of the holy Islamic compound. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Khalil al-Hayya Reappears After Surviving Israeli Assassination Attempt

