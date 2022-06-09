Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa and Provoke Palestinians

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed today’s morning the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid high protection by the Israeli occupation forces, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that dozens of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, from the side of the Mughrabi Gate, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards.

One of the settlers presented Talmudic explanations to the group of settlers in the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily incursions by Israeli settlers in the morning and evening periods, in an attempt to impose a temporal and spatial division on it.

On the other hand, the Palestinians continue their daily presence inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards to confront the attacks and violations of the Israeli occupation and its settlers. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)