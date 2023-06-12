Select Language

Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Agricultural Land in Nablus

Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Agricultural Land in Nablus (photo: Wafa)

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers today on Monday (June 12) set fire to agricultural fields owned by Palestinians in the town of ‘Asira al-Qibliya to the south of Nablus, according to a local official, Wafa reported.

Head of ‘Asira al-Qibliya village council Hafeth Saleh said settlers from the Israeli settlement of Yetsahar, built illegally on Palestinian-owned land, set fire to privately-owned agricultural land located at the eastern part of the town.

The land is located adjacent to the settlement of Yetsahar and residents face difficulty reaching it. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

