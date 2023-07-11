Israeli Settlers Hold Provocative March Along Nablus-Ramallah Road

Hundreds of Jewish settlers staged a provocative march along the Nablus to Ramallah roads (Photo: Quds Press)

Ramallah, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers carried out a provocative march on Monday, along the Nablus-Ramallah Road.

Settlers on foot and on motorcycles moved from the settlement of Eli, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, to the settlement of Beit El, north of Ramallah, in the central West Bank.

This provocative march coincided with a gathering of other settlers on a road adjacent to the settlement of Halamish, northwest of Ramallah.

Media correspondents reported that previously the occupation forces closed off the Oyoun al-Haramiyya area, the junction of Turmusaya town, and the northern entrance to Al-Bireh town, to secure shelter for the settlers, causing traffic jams.

The Commission against the Wall and Settlements in a report issued previously stated, the Israeli occupation forces and settler militias committed 4,073 violations against the Palestinian people, their land and their sanctity, during the first half of 2023.

These violations range from sabotage of land clearing, trees uprooted, property confiscated, checkpoints closed, and physical injury.

Quds Press reports that in recent weeks there have been violent settler attacks on Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank, resulting in deaths, injuries and burning of Palestinian properties.

According to the Peace Now Israel (non-government) movement, more than 465,000 settlers live in 132 settlements and 146 outposts established on West Bank land, in addition to 230,000 living in 14 settlements established on East Jerusalem land. (T/RE1/P2)

