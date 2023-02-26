Israeli Settlers Establish Tourist Routes on Palestinian-owned Land in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli settlers, backed by Israeli army soldiers, proceeded on Sunday to establish tourist paths and recreational areas on Palestinian-owned land in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, according to local activist Ahmad Salah.

He informed WAFA that settlers started today to build foundations for walls, tourist routes, and recreational areas on the said town’s land, which belongs to local Palestinian residents from the Musa family.

He stressed that this measure came following the occupation’s recently-issued decision to construct 433 new settler units for the benefit of establishing a new settlement outpost in the area.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out this evening between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the town of Taqou, southeast of Bethlehem, according to municipal manager Taysir Abu Farha.

He told WAFA that clashes broke out in the aforementioned area following the Israeli army’s raid into the area. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Forces reportedly closed the northern and western entrances of the town as well as the main street that passes through the town’s center. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)