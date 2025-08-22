Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli settlers established a new outpost on Friday in the village of Atara, northwest of Ramallah, intensifying ongoing land seizures in the area, Wafa reported

Local sources stated that dozens of settlers stormed the Jabal Al-Khirba area at the village entrance and erected tents.

This development follows a previous attempt on August 11, when settlers established an outpost in the same location and built dirt roads.

Jabal Al-Khirba, spanning 2,000 dunams, is an archaeological site often targeted by settlers as part of a broader plan to displace Palestinian residents.

Since early July, settlers have attempted to set up 15 new outposts across the West Bank. These include five in Hebron, two each in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho, and one each in Tubas and Jenin. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

