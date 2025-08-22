SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

Photo: PIC

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli settlers established a new outpost on Friday in the village of Atara, northwest of Ramallah, intensifying ongoing land seizures in the area, Wafa reported

Local sources stated that dozens of settlers stormed the Jabal Al-Khirba area at the village entrance and erected tents.

This development follows a previous attempt on August 11, when settlers established an outpost in the same location and built dirt roads.

Jabal Al-Khirba, spanning 2,000 dunams, is an archaeological site often targeted by settlers as part of a broader plan to displace Palestinian residents.

Also Read: 47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

Since early July, settlers have attempted to set up 15 new outposts across the West Bank. These include five in Hebron, two each in Salfit, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho, and one each in Tubas and Jenin. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

TagArchaeological Site Human Rights Israeli settlers land seizure Middle East occupied territories Outpost Palestinian land Ramallah West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

  • 9 hours ago
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Approves Controversial Settlement Project Dividing West Bank and Isolating East Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 17:05 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan Is a War Crime of Forced Displacement

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Load More
Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Articles

Soekarno’s Contributions and Thoughts on Palestine

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 17:32 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Indonesia

215 Boats Registered for Riau’s Traditional Boat Race, Nearly Rp500 Million in Prizes

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us