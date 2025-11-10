Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost in Palestinian Land, East Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers began establishing a new settlement outpost on Sunday on Palestinian land in the town of Anata, east of occupied East Jerusalem, according to a local human rights organization, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said settlers started setting up the outpost near the Bedouin communities of Abu Ghaliya and Al-Ara’ara by placing temporary structures and laying foundations for makeshift homes. The group warned that the move poses an immediate threat to Bedouin residents, who rely on the surrounding land for grazing and agriculture.

Al-Baidar described the construction of the outpost as part of a “systematic policy aimed at imposing control over Palestinian land to expand the colonial presence in the area.” The organization emphasized that the new outpost could lead to the displacement of entire Bedouin communities northeast of Jerusalem and restrict Palestinian access to their property.

According to data from the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers have established 114 new outposts since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, reflecting a rapid acceleration of settlement expansion.

In a landmark advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

