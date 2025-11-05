Israeli Settlers Burn Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers burned agricultural land belonging to Palestinian citizens north of the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, on Tuesday evening, according to local sources.

The sources told WAFA that a large number of settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, set fire to a large area of land in the Wadi Yasuf area, north of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, preventing villagers from accessing the site and assessing the damage.

Wadi Yasuf had witnessed the construction of a colonial road and the destruction of Palestinian land last week, following mass displacement by settlers from the colonial settlement of Kfar Tapuach, which was illegally established on the lands of Yasuf and Iskaka in eastern Salfit.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

