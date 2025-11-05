SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Settlers Burn Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Illustration: A Palestinian farmer tries to extinguish a fire on his land that was set on fire by Israeli settlers. (Image: Sada News)

Nablus, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers burned agricultural land belonging to Palestinian citizens north of the village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, on Tuesday evening, according to local sources.

The sources told WAFA that a large number of settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, set fire to a large area of land in the Wadi Yasuf area, north of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, preventing villagers from accessing the site and assessing the damage.

Wadi Yasuf had witnessed the construction of a colonial road and the destruction of Palestinian land last week, following mass displacement by settlers from the colonial settlement of Kfar Tapuach, which was illegally established on the lands of Yasuf and Iskaka in eastern Salfit.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill another Palestinian in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

TagIsraeli illegal settlers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Settlers Burn Palestinian Farmland in Nablus

  • 3 hours ago
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn Mosque in Northern West Bank

  • Friday, 20 December 2024 - 23:35 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians, Mosque in West Bank

  • Thursday, 10 October 2024 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque 

  • Tuesday, 8 October 2024 - 16:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Tuesday, 17 September 2024 - 16:22 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Language Officially Recognized as a Working Language at UNESCO General Conference

  • 13 hours ago
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB
Palestine

Scandal Involving Israel’s Top Military Lawyer Lands Him in Prison

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

WFP Reaches 1 Million Gazans With Food Aid But Says Full Needs Unmet

  • 6 hours ago
International

Egypt Urges Israel to Withdraw from Five Occupied Outposts in Southern Lebanon

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 15:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us