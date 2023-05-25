Select Language

Latest
-401 min. agoWHO Adopts Resolution on Health Conditions in Occupied Palestine
-400 min. agoIsraeli Settlers Break into Jerusalem's Aqsa Mosque
-397 min. agoAl Washliyah: Not A Single Ulama Allows LGBT Practices
-247 min. agoThousands of Chechens Protest against Quran Burning Incident
-89 min. agoOIC Secretary General Rejects Judaization in Al-Quds City
Slideshow

Israeli Settlers Break into Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

Photo: WAFA

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of fanatic Israeli settlers Thursday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police, Islamic Waqf confirmed.

The Waqf said that settlers, divded into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds, WAFA reported.

It added that the extremist settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.(T/R3/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news