Israeli Settlers Break Into Aqsa Mosque Under Police's Protection (photo: Wafa)

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of fanatic Israeli settlers Wednesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police, Wafa reported

The Waqf said that settlers, divded into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

It added that the extremist settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

