-151 min. agoPresident Jokowi Requires Halal Certified Medicinal Products and Medical Device
-85 min. agoJama'ah Muslimin Condemns Burning of Al-Quran in Sweden
-71 min. agoIsrael Forces Palestinian to Demolish His Own House Near Jerusalem
-62 min. agoThrough the book "Membaca Protocol of Zion", Imam Yakhsyallah Hopes that Muslims Aware the Dangers of Zionist Designs
-20 min. agoImam Yakhsyallah: Three Things That Make Allah Suspend Disaster
Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of Israeli settler fanatics guarded by police on Sunday broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, Israeli settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there under the protection of Israeli police officers.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have been allowing settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis, with the exclusion of Friday, the Muslim day of rest and worship.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the Six-Day War in 1967 in a move never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

