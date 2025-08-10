Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Water Source

Ramallah, MINA – A group of illegal Israeli settlers attacked a water spring in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

The spring is used by Palestinian herders to water their livestock, according to Wafa News Agency.

The agency also reported another settler attack in Khirbet Samra, also in the northern Jordan Valley, where settlers roamed among Palestinian tents to intimidate families, including children.

In Khirbet Masoud, southwest of Jenin, settlers used bulldozers to uproot Palestinian olive trees in an attempt to expand an illegal Israeli pastoral outpost established in 2019.

Also Read: At Least 23 Gaza Residents Killed by Airdropped Aid

The village of Wadi Rahhal in Bethlehem was also targeted, with three Palestinian farmers sustaining bruises after being assaulted by settlers.

In Hebron’s Old City, Israeli occupation forces provided support for settler attacks. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Nears 61,400 Amid Israel’s Genocidal War