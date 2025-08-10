SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Water Source

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

2 Views

Israeli Settler Attack on Palestinian (photo: PIC)
Israeli Settler Attack on Palestinian (photo: PIC)

Ramallah, MINA – A group of illegal Israeli settlers attacked a water spring in the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

The spring is used by Palestinian herders to water their livestock, according to Wafa News Agency.

The agency also reported another settler attack in Khirbet Samra, also in the northern Jordan Valley, where settlers roamed among Palestinian tents to intimidate families, including children.

In Khirbet Masoud, southwest of Jenin, settlers used bulldozers to uproot Palestinian olive trees in an attempt to expand an illegal Israeli pastoral outpost established in 2019.

Also Read: At Least 23 Gaza Residents Killed by Airdropped Aid

The village of Wadi Rahhal in Bethlehem was also targeted, with three Palestinian farmers sustaining bruises after being assaulted by settlers.

In Hebron’s Old City, Israeli occupation forces provided support for settler attacks. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Nears 61,400 Amid Israel’s Genocidal War

TagIsraeli settlers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Settler Attack on Palestinian (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Water Source

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Condemns Israeli Storming of Al-Aqsa as Declaration of War

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Palestine

Over 3,000 Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Led by Ben-Gvir

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 05:57 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Separate West Bank

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 12:28 WIB
Palestine

AWG Condemns Israeli Seizure of Ibrahimi Mosque

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 20:47 WIB
Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Destroy Palestinian Water Wells in Occupied West Bank

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 14:03 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us