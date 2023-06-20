Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Residents’ Homes, Vehicles in South of Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers om Tuesday evening attacked Palestinian residents’ homes and vehicles in the village of Burin to the south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, said WAFA correspondent.

According to WAFA, palestinian residents managed to fend off the attack against their homes located on the outskirts of the said village.

The settlers further attacked Palestinian-registered vehicles driving on the road connecting Huwwara and Qalqilia.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.(T/R3/RE1)

