Israeli Settlers Attack International Activists Near Jericho, Four Injured

West Bank, MINA – Four international activists were injured on Sunday after Israeli settlers carried out a violent attack in the Ein al-Duyuk community near Jericho, in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian security and medical officials told WAFA that the settlers assaulted the group inside the house where they were staying, leaving four people injured, three with moderate wounds and one in critical condition. All were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the sources, approximately 10 masked settlers stormed the residence at dawn, physically attacking the activists and stealing personal belongings, including passports and mobile phones.

Three of the injured activists are Italian nationals, while the fourth is Canadian.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)