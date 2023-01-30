Israeli Settler Opens Fire at Palestinian Citizens in Qalqilya

Qalqilya, MINA – An Israeli settler opened fire today, Monday, at defenseless Palestinian citizens in east Qalqilya, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that an armed Israeli settler parked his vehicle near the intersection of Izbet al-Tabib village, east of Qalqilya, and opened fire at Palestinian young men on the main road, Qalqilya-Nablus.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli violations by the occupation forces and settlers alike against the Palestinians are escalating with calls from the ministers of the current far-right Israeli government, headed by the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)