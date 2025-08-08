Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Military Occupation of Gaza City

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Security Cabinet has greenlit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for military occupation of Gaza City, according to an official statement released Friday. The decision follows a marathon 10-hour cabinet session that concluded late Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated the Israel Occupation Forces will prepare to assume occupation of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to civilians outside combat zones. The approved plan emphasizes five war objectives: Hamas’ dismantlement, hostage repatriation (both living and deceased), Gaza’s demilitarization, continued Israeli security oversight, and establishment of a non-Hamas civilian administration.

Notably, official communications avoided the term “occupation,” with Ynet reporting the deliberate use of “takeover” to mitigate legal ramifications regarding civilian protections.

A senior official told The Jerusalem Post that occupation would first focus on “fighters strongholds” before expanding to central refugee camps, with the full campaign projected to last six months.

The decision comes as Netanyahu faces mounting domestic pressure over hostage negotiations and international scrutiny following ICC arrest warrants for alleged war crimes. Hamas maintains control over portions of Gaza despite Israel’s 23-month offensive that has left over 61,200 Palestinians dead according to Gaza health authorities. []

