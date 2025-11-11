Israeli Restrictions Still Blocking Aid to Gaza One Month Into Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations said Monday that Israeli restrictions continue to obstruct the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, even one month after the ceasefire took effect, Anadolu Agency reported.

Citing information from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that “one month into the ceasefire, efforts to ramp up aid are still being held back by red tape, ongoing bans on key humanitarian partners, too few crossings and routes, and insecurity that persists despite the ceasefire.”

“In some areas, our teams still have to coordinate every movement in advance with the Israeli authorities,” he said, noting that Israel fully facilitated only two out of eight aid missions, while “four were impeded on the ground, including one that was delayed for 10 hours before the team finally received a green light to move.”

Haq stressed that the UN and its partners are “seizing every opportunity to expand operations” despite the persistent obstacles.

Also Read: MER-C Volunteer Dr. Anthon Performs Oral Surgery at Gaza’s Baptist Hospital

When asked about delays in opening additional border crossings, he stated that the problem lies with Israel.

“Well, the holdup is on the Israeli side. We’ve been asking them and trying to coordinate with them to get more crossings opened, but they still have not done so,” he said.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 69,000 people and injured more than 170,600 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Knesset Passes First Reading of Bill Allowing Execution of Palestinian Prisoners