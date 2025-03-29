SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Reserve Medics Refuse to Return to Gaza, Citing War Fatigue and Legal Concerns

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Israeli reserve soldiers from the Medical Corps have declared their refusal to return to the fighting in Gaza, citing war fatigue, ethical concerns, and the urgent need for a ceasefire, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to a report by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), a petition signed by reservists, including doctors, paramedics, and combat medics up to the rank of lieutenant colonel expressed their opposition to continued military operations.

They pointed to increasing calls within Israeli political and military circles to seize Palestinian land in Gaza and establish settlements, which they argued would violate international law.

The signatories refused to be complicit in policies that escalate the conflict. They also expressed frustration over the stalled second phase of the prisoner exchange deal, which aims to secure the release of Israeli captives.

Also Read: Israeli Authorities Restrict Palestinian Access to Al-Aqsa on Final Friday of Ramadan

In their statement, they highlighted the prolonged war’s devastating toll, saying it had “exceeded all rational limits” and inflicted immense suffering on civilians on both sides.

The renewed Israeli assault on Gaza, launched on March 18, shattered a ceasefire that had been in place since January 19. Hundreds of Palestinians, including many women and children, have been killed in recent weeks.

Despite international condemnation from human rights groups and world leaders, the US continues to support Israel, with reports indicating Washington had prior knowledge of the latest military campaign.

Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Also Read: 75,000 Muslims Perform Last Friday Prayer in Ramadan at Al-Aqsa

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
