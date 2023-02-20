Israeli Rescue Team Steals Türkiye Manuscripts

Ankara, MINA – The Türkiye manuscripts stolen by the Israeli occupation search and rescue team sent to help the Kahramanmaraş earthquake were returned to Turkish historical manuscripts. Thus quoted from Shehab on Monday.

The Türkiye website “Haber7” reports, that it turns out that an Israeli search and rescue team sent to Türkiye during the earthquake stole the manuscript of Esther from the destroyed Antioch synagogue.

The site shows that the scroll of the Book of Esther, which was retrieved from the ruins of a synagogue that was badly damaged by the earthquake, was transferred to the Israeli entity by the research team, to be sent again to Turkey, and now it is with the chief Rabbi of Istanbul.

The Turkish Jewish community issued a statement on its official Twitter account, saying: “The relevant manuscript of Esther has been received and deposited with our principal rabbi.”

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Major Haim Otmazgin, a volunteer with the Israeli search and rescue organization ZAKA, reasoned that this historical copy was “handed over to them by a local old man” who found him in the ruins of the synagogue.

He claimed that the man “didn’t want the manuscript to fall into the wrong hands and be turned over for protection.”

The historic Antakya Synagogue was damaged by the earthquake that hit Kahramanmaraş, which was described as the “disaster of the century.” The head of the Jewish community in Antakya, Saul Senodioglu, and his wife, Tuna Senodioglu, were killed in the earthquake. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)