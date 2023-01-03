Israeli Racist Minister Ben-Gvir Invades Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli racist Minister of Israeli National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, invaded on Tuesday the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem in a provocative racist act against all Muslims, MINA’ s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Many pictures were circulated of the supremacist Israeli settler Ben-Gvir while invading the courtyards on the mosque of Al-Aqsa in the early hours of Tuesday, where heavy forces of Israeli police accompanied Ben-Gvir.

Israeli media reports mentioned that Ben-Gvir’s invasion of Al-Aqsa was coordinated with the Israeli Far-right government led by Netanyahu.

Israeli aggressive acts against the holy mosque of Al-Aqsa were the spark of an 11-day-long military confrontation with the Palestinian resistance in 2021, where Israeli occupation forces killed 240 Palestinians and injured some 2000 others in 2021.

The Palestinian resistance warned of Israeli provocative acts against Islamic and Christian holy places in the old city of Jerusalem, noting that Palestinian will not stay idle in light of such irresponsible Israeli acts.

Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israeli Minister of National Security last week, becoming a key member of Israel’s most racist, far-right government coalition ever led by long-running Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also is publicly advocating for dividing the holy site – which is the third holiest Muslim place of worship – between Muslims and Israelis, a move that is likely to inflame an already tense situation in the Israeli-occupied territories. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)