Israeli President: We are on the Brink of Collapse

Jerusalem, MINA – The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog on Monday morning said that his country had entered into a deep disagreement that would destroy the Israeli people.

Herzog said in a media statement, “This conflict worries me a lot, because it worries a lot of people in Israel and the [Jewish] Diaspora.” Middle East Monitor reports.

“I am now focusing on two important roles that I believe I have as the current President: preventing a historic constitutional crisis and stopping the continuing rift in our country,” he added.

“The President’s residence is the only place that still has the trust of all the people, it is very suitable to mediate and find solutions that are acceptable to everyone,” said Herzog.

Herzog noted that over the past week he has worked around the clock and in every possible way, in a relentless effort with the relevant authorities to create a broad and fruitful dialogue in which those involved listen to one another.

He said he wasn’t sure his efforts would pay off, as the road was long and the gap between the two sides was very wide.

Israel has witnessed two weeks of political tension, against the backdrop of the Israeli opposition’s organization of mass demonstrations on Saturday, against the policies of the new Israeli government, especially with regard to the changes Netanyahu wants to introduce under the pretext of judicial reforms in Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)