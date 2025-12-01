Israeli President Says Netanyahu’s Pardon Request ‘Sparks Debate’ in Society

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon in his corruption trial has generated significant debate within the country, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Herzog acknowledged that Netanyahu’s move “unsettles many people in this country, across different communities, and it sparks debate.”

He emphasized that the request “will be handled in the most proper and precise way” and that he would consider only “the good of the state and Israeli society.” He also asserted that violent discourse would not influence his decision.

Netanyahu formally submitted his pardon request on Sunday. The opposition has called on President Herzog to reject it unless the prime minister admits guilt and withdraws from political life. Supporters of the request argue that a pardon would restore national unity. According to leaked information, the review process may take several weeks.

Also Read: Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, Gaza City

Notably, Israeli law generally requires an admission of guilt for a presidential pardon, a step Netanyahu has not taken. He faces three major corruption cases involving allegations of receiving gifts for favors and trading regulatory benefits for positive media coverage.

In addition to domestic charges, Netanyahu, along with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued in November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Fire Targets Southern Gaza Strip in Renewed Violation of Ceasefire