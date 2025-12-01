SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli President Says Netanyahu’s Pardon Request ‘Sparks Debate’ in Society

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon in his corruption trial has generated significant debate within the country, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Herzog acknowledged that Netanyahu’s move “unsettles many people in this country, across different communities, and it sparks debate.”

He emphasized that the request “will be handled in the most proper and precise way” and that he would consider only “the good of the state and Israeli society.” He also asserted that violent discourse would not influence his decision.

Netanyahu formally submitted his pardon request on Sunday. The opposition has called on President Herzog to reject it unless the prime minister admits guilt and withdraws from political life. Supporters of the request argue that a pardon would restore national unity. According to leaked information, the review process may take several weeks.

Also Read: Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, Gaza City

Notably, Israeli law generally requires an admission of guilt for a presidential pardon, a step Netanyahu has not taken. He faces three major corruption cases involving allegations of receiving gifts for favors and trading regulatory benefits for positive media coverage.

In addition to domestic charges, Netanyahu, along with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued in November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Army Fire Targets Southern Gaza Strip in Renewed Violation of Ceasefire

TagBenjamin Netanyahu Corruption Trial Gaza International Criminal Court Isaac Herzog Israel Israeli politics legal process presidential pardon

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, Gaza City

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli President Says Netanyahu’s Pardon Request ‘Sparks Debate’ in Society

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

International Campaign Launched Demanding Release of Jailed Palestinian Leader Marwan Barghouti

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Israelis Protest Outside President’s Home to Demand Rejection of Netanyahu Pardon Request

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

  • 23 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Launch Airstrikes Across Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 30 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli President Says Netanyahu’s Pardon Request ‘Sparks Debate’ in Society

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Woman Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood, Gaza City

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

International Campaign Launched Demanding Release of Jailed Palestinian Leader Marwan Barghouti

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon Over Corruption Charges

  • 23 hours ago
Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s Army Seizes Several Areas in South Kordofan After Heavy Clashes with Paramilitary RSF

  • Monday, 1 December 2025 - 05:55 WIB
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Fire Targets Southern Gaza Strip in Renewed Violation of Ceasefire

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Israelis Protest Outside President’s Home to Demand Rejection of Netanyahu Pardon Request

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us