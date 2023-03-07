Israeli President Says His Country Experiencing Internal Crisis

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel President Isaac Herzog said that his country is currently experiencing an internal crisis that threatens to destroy the country from within.

Herzog conveyed this in an emergency meeting with 100 heads of Israeli authorities on Monday.

“We are in a threatening crisis. We are in one of the most difficult moments that the state of Israel is going through,” he said, as reported by Quds Press.

Herzog described what happened as a “great national danger.”

He referred to the economic impact of the internal strife, saying “the impact of the crisis has been enormous on the economic front.”

He called on the ruling coalition and the opposition to improve their approach and put the public interest above all.

For nine consecutive weeks, tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in various Israeli cities, criticizing the policies of the Netanyahu government.

The demonstrators protested against the Netanyahu government’s plans to reform the judiciary, and interfere in the work of the Supreme Court.

The Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, commented on Herzog’s remarks, saying, “We appreciate President Herzog, but without stopping the law reform bill, there can be no negotiations.” (T/RE1)

