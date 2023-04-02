Israeli Police Shoot Dead Palestinian Outside Al-Aqsa Complex

Select Language

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Al-Quds Jerusalem in the early hours of Saturday, according to various sources.

Police said Saturday that their unit shot the man, whom they identified as a 26-year-old from the southern Israeli Bedouin city of Hura, after he grabbed an officer’s gun and attempted to shoot him.

But local sources and eyewitnesses who spoke to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed disputed Israeli police claims that the slain man had taken his weapon.

The source said that the man was shot outside the Chain Gate (Bab Al-Silsila) after he intervened when Israeli police tried to arrest a girl inside the mosque compound.

The man was fighting with officers when he was shot, the source said.

After the shooting, a large number of Israeli soldiers came to the mosque and partially surrounded the compound, reported Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Israeli troops also closed the entrances and exits to the Old City, where they attacked shopkeepers and stall owners. (T/RE1)

