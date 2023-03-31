Israeli Police Fire Tear Gas on Palestinians Supporters During Football Match

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Several Palestinians suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli police forces fired tear gas bombs during a football match at Martyr Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium, north of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli troops stormed the stadium perimeter and fired a barrage of tear gas canisters during a soccer match between the Balata Center and Jabal Mukaber football teams, Palinfo reported.

A number of players and fans, including children, suffered from tear gas inhalation during the attack.

The fans were forced to leave their seats and flood the field to avoid tear gas.(T/RE1)

